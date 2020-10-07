Mandy Patinkin And Kathryn Grody Warn What Happens If You Don't Vote

Described by the Forward as "everybody's favorite Jewish parents, at least on Twitter," the pair released another winner of a video today, urging people to get out there and vote. The video went immediately viral, and it should have.

Source: Forward

The two are civic-minded, but they’re also actors, so they have been known to let their emotions get the better of them. A new ad pushing out the vote plays on their considerable passion for informative laughs. Mandy begins with stentorian narration, spelling out the high stakes of the November 3 election as ominous music drones behind him amid scenes of chaos and stills of establishment Republicans.

Then, Grody corrects course, urging a more moderate tone. She suggests that the political temperature is too hot these days, and gently tells viewers to vote for senators and local candidates as well

“I understand Biden may not be everyone’s ideal candidate, but you know what? He is human and decent and kind, and guess what? People voted for him, so that’s democracy,” Grody says.

Naturally the litany of issues — from the Supreme Court and immigration and finally racial justice and climate change — get her to lose her cool.