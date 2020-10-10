Mandy Patinkin: 'I Don't Give A SH*T' What Trump Says At His Saturday WH COVID Superspreader

Poor Jonathan Capehart could not keep it together when a seriously caffeinated and frenetic Mandy Patinkin dropped the s-bomb. He'd asked for their thoughts on Trump's upcoming COVIDpalooza event, where there will be 2,000 (likely maskless) people at the White House:

"Can I tell you something? I don't give a SHIT. I'm sorry," he said.

Capehart lost it cracking up, and Kathryn Grody (his calmer, better-behaved wife) reminded him he wasn't supposed to swear on TV. Patinkin was undeterred: