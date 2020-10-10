Media Bites
Mandy Patinkin: 'I Don't Give A SH*T' What Trump Says At His Saturday WH COVID Superspreader

Activists Patinkin and Kathryn Grody joined Jonathan Capehart to discuss their GOTV efforts, but when Jonathan Capehart asked about Trump's Truman Balcony speech, the Broadway star didn't hold back.
By Aliza Worthington
Poor Jonathan Capehart could not keep it together when a seriously caffeinated and frenetic Mandy Patinkin dropped the s-bomb. He'd asked for their thoughts on Trump's upcoming COVIDpalooza event, where there will be 2,000 (likely maskless) people at the White House:

"Can I tell you something? I don't give a SHIT. I'm sorry," he said.

Capehart lost it cracking up, and Kathryn Grody (his calmer, better-behaved wife) reminded him he wasn't supposed to swear on TV. Patinkin was undeterred:

PATINKIN: Hold on. I don't give a damn. I just did it. I don't give a damn what Trump says on the Truman balcony today or any other day, because he doesn't speak the truth, and this day for me is a glorious -- what are you going to say?

GRODY: Excuse me, Jonathan -- it's irresponsible! It's spreading covid! He wants to be the major, best spreader of COVID.

CAPEHART: Got it, got it, got it.

PATINKIN: Stop listening to Donald Trump. Stop listening and get out the vote. Tell your friends to vote. And don't give up until everyone you know votes.

