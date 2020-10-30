Mayor Pete Does In MAGA Heckler With One Question: 'Do You Denounce White Supremacy?'

Oh, Mayor Pete, how we love thee.

During a Biden/Harris campaign event in Florida, Pete Buttigieg was interrupted by a MAGA chud attempting to heckle him while recording himself with one hand and holding at least two MAGA hats in the other. Complete with facemask down around his neck to allow his spittle to fully aerosolize, the fascist-promoting fella was approached by some of the people who were there to hear Buttigieg speak, but Mayor Pete told them, "Don't worry about it. Don't worry about it. We're bigger than that. Don't worry about it."

Then our favorite campaigning mayor graced this MAGAt with the opportunity to engage.

BUTTIGIEG: So, can I finish my remarks?

MAGA: (*unintelligible*, begins pointing to Buttigieg and talking)

BUTTIGIEG: Are you afraid to hear what I have to say?

MAGA: (*unintelligible* still pointing and talking)

BUTTIGIEG: Yes, are you afraid to hear what I have to say?

MAGA: (*unintelligible* still pointing and talking)

BUTTIGIEG: Yes, are you afraid of what I have to say?

MAGA: (*unintelligible* still pointing and talking, now to his cell phone)

BUTTIGIEG: Do you denounce white supremacy?

MAGA: (*NODS HIS HEAD!*)

BUTTIGIEG: GOOD! Then we agreed on something! That's the beginning point. If you can get your president to do the same thing...Now,

I mean, how smooth is Mayor Pete? How solid? How unflappable? This man has been one of the most valuable surrogates for Biden and Harris ever since the ticket was announced. It's not for nothing he's been dubbed "The Fox Whisperer."

Someone even posted the rest of the idiot's appearance:

...and here's how the double red hat guy went out 🤣 pic.twitter.com/2psqEaWNGH — emily valentine (@beachyapple) October 29, 2020

Naturally, and deservedly, Mayor Buttigieg drew rave reviews for this takedown.

Pete Buttigieg with a master class on handling a MAGA heckler in Florida and got the guy to denounce white supremacy in the process #Vote @JoeBiden @KamalaHarris pic.twitter.com/PwpUAb5I54 — Icculus The Brave (@FirenzeMike) October 29, 2020

I love him so much. He is so smart and always on point. He seems that he wants to work with others. I would not be surprised if one day he was our president. — Mary Tyson (@tyson_mary) October 29, 2020

Pete is a mastermind. Finding something we can all agree on is one of the first steps of negotiating. It’s solid business acumen. I worked in Contracts & negotiating contract awards & this is a win/win for both sides. Omg we need Pete as much as we need Biden in The White House. — Claudia Heiden (@magn5822) October 29, 2020