More Projection: Fox News, Yes, That Fox News, Whines About 'In Kind' Donations To Biden?

Oh look, the Murdoch-owned Fox News morning show interviews a reporter from the Murdoch-owned New York Post to talk about how dare social media companies CENSOR the fake Hunter Biden scandal we Murdoch-owned news outlets are pushing to get Donald Trump re-elected.

And because that's not projection enough, they throw in the term "in-kind political contribution" to make it sound serious.

Fox News and the New York Post are 24/7/365 in-kind free political outlets for the Republican Party.

Fox's Brian Kilmeade and The New York Post's Karol Markowicz plopped their butts down on Fox and Friends to complain about social media companies supposedly giving the Biden campaign an "in-kind" political donation by censoring their BS Hunter Biden laptop hit job, when Fox is a 24/7 in-kind donation to the Trump campaign.

ON THE SAME SHOW, Fox and Friends slobbered all over some woman for her "Trump house" in PA getting MAGAts together and registering Republicans to vote. In-kind contribution? Ya think?

Don't get me started about Lindsey Graham.