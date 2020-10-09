Pelosi To Announce Commission Today To Determine Trump's Mental Capacity

Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced yesterday she had plans to introduce legislation related to the 25th Amendment, which lays out the transfer of power when a president doesn't have the physical or mental capacity serve. She will announce it at her weekly press conference this morning, and the wingnuts, of course, are going nuts, calling it a "coup." (Watch the Trump enablers at Fox go off the rails in their patented hyperbolic way and insist Pelosi is the crazy one.) Via NBC News:

This comes after Pelosi told reporters during her weekly press conference at the Capitol on Thursday to come to the Hill “tomorrow” because she said, “We're going to be talking about the 25th Amendment.” Asked whether she thought it was time to invoke the 25th Amendment because of President Donald Trump's illness, Pelosi said she didn’t want to talk about it right then. “If you want to talk about that, we’ll see you tomorrow,” said Pelosi, who then questioned why the White House has refused to reveal when the president had his last negative Covid-19 test.

Yesterday in a much-repeated news clip, Pelosi said Trump “is, shall we say, in an altered state right now. I don’t know how to answer for that behavior.” Is she trolling him? I don't think that's her primary motivation. She cares about the country, and she's worried about Trump.

By the way, I was surprised to learn that the 25th Amendment also provides for Congress to remove an incompetent president, apparently when the cabinet refuses to do their job.

INBOX: Speaker Pelosi and Rep. Jamie Raskin to introduce the Commission on Presidential Capacity to Discharge the Powers and Duties of Office Act. It will create the process called for in the 25th Amendment to enable Congress to help ensure uninterrupted exec branch leadership. — Geoff Bennett (@GeoffRBennett) October 8, 2020

Nancy Pelosi plans to task a commission of psychiatrists and physicians with reviewing whether Trump is mentally fit to remain in office.



It's the first step of a never-used removal process spelled out by the 25th Amendment.https://t.co/cOi058iOZi — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) October 8, 2020