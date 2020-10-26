Politics
Comments

Tara Dowdell: Trump's 'Smoke And Mirrors' On The Black Community Are Not Working

Tara Dowdell explained why Trump's lies about being the "best President" for the Black community isn't working.
By Red Painter
4 hours ago by Heather
Tara Dowdell joined MSNBC on Sunday morning to talk about the election, Trump's pathetic outreach to the Black community (and why it is failing) and how Obama is helping the Biden campaign. To put it simply: Donald Trump's constant lies about being the Best President Ever For Black People is simply not working. People see through the lies, they see how little he has done to protect them during COVID, they see how many in their communities are unemployed or underemployed. And they are voting.

KUMAR: Something that I found striking Tara, that was both said by the end of the interview with Michael Cohen just now, and something that the president said with Lesley Stahl in the clip that we saw was this idea of getting back to normal.

And for many of our communities, back to normal wasn't okay. Can you speak that and speak to why we're seeing such a surge in usually disaffected communities participating in the polls?

DOWDELL: Well I think despite what Donald Trump has been saying and claiming about how he has been the best president for the Black community and for other disaffected communities—people know that is not true, because they're unemployed. They're suffering. They've lost someone to COVID.

So these claims are not sticking because the reality is what people are going through right now. So that's why none of this is working. And so his smoke and mirrors, his show, the Trump show, none of that is working on people because we are in a terrible situation.

And I'm so glad that President Obama came out to set the record straight about his own record with the Obama/Biden record, where when they first came in, there were 757,000 jobs being lost every month. And they took the Black unemployment rate in particular and halved that rate within that administration and started creating jobs and actually started, we started to see wages increase as well.

And so Trump inherited a good economy and turned it into just like Trump steaks, just like all of the other Trump products, he turned it into a mess—Trump water, Trump steaks. That's what he did to America and people feel it, they know it. And I hear people saying, you know, we have to be careful, we don't want to discourage people from voting. People want to physically endure the act of voting this man out. And so what we need to do is to make sure that the groups on the ground are still supported to make sure that those votes count on election day, because that's really the issue right now. People are going to vote. They are voting. We need to make sure that the barriers that are there are lifted and that the groups on the ground doing that work are supported.

Donald Trump is not a President for all Americans. The Black community sees that and they are voting, armed with that knowledge.

This is part of our continuing coverage of the 2020 elections.

