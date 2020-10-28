Ted Cruz Admits Under Biden, Republicans Will Suddenly Care About The Deficit

Good question! Why does the GOP only care about the national debt when there's a Democrat in the White House? Via Marketwatch:

Axios on Monday asked Sen. Ted Cruz, the Texas Republican, why his party tends to focus on the national debt when Democrats hold the White House, but to turn their attention elsewhere when the GOP is in charge of the executive branch. “I have raged against my own party not genuinely fighting to rein in spending and deficits and debt,” Cruz said, prompting Axios political correspondent Jonathan Swan to ask whether Republicans would renew their focus on debt should the Democrats take back the White House. “Sure,” Cruz responded. Swan then asked, “Isn’t that the most cynical, phony thing?”

Well yes, Jonathan, it is!

Because we all know tax cuts for the wealthy are not economically productive, and yet Ted has no problem with them. When he talks about "reining in the debt," he means Social Security. Medicare and Medicaid. Food stamps. Services for the poor. Infrastructure.

Some of us have been around long enough to know that tax cuts for the rich only defer payment on other vital services.

We know this game. We're not playing again.