Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

'Criminal!' Trump Screams At Reporters On Airport Tarmac For Not Reporting Bogus Hunter Biden Smear

Donald Trump appeared to become angry at reporters on Monday after he was asked about why he has repeatedly called Democratic nominee Joe Biden a “criminal.”
By David

President Donald Trump appeared to become angry at reporters on Monday after he was asked about why he has repeatedly called Democratic nominee Joe Biden a “criminal.”

While speaking to reporters on an airport tarmac in Phoenix, the president predicted that he would “do better” than he did when he won the 2016 presidential race.

“We’re way ahead of where we were in 2016,” Trump insisted. “And I’ve done things that nobody has ever done.”

One reporter appeared to get under the president’s skin with a question about the upcoming presidential debate with Biden. Trump pivoted to attack debate moderator Kristen Welker.

He was then asked what he is doing to prepare for the debate.

“I’m doing this,” Trump replied. “You just do what you do.”

“Your campaign strategy seems to be to call Biden a criminal,” one correspondent pointed out. “Why is that?”

“He is a criminal!” Trump declared. “He got caught. Read his laptop. And you know who’s a criminal? You’re a criminal for not reporting it. You are a criminal for not reporting it.”

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.