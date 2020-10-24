WATCH LIVE: Pres. Barack Obama Addresses A Miami, FL Crowd About Early Voting

Our forever president, Barack Obama, addressed a crowd in Miami, Florida to talk about the importance of early voting in the Sunshine State.

Interestingly, guess who voted early today in that very state? The tyrannical Tangerine Twatwaffle Trump himself. Pres. Obama had a few things to say about the loser sucker current occupant of the White House. Since Trump was kind enough to release the 60 Minutes interview out of which he flounced in a huff, and had a sad, low-energy debate performance against Joe Biden on Thursday, Pres. Obama had plenty of material.

"When 60 Minutes and Lesley Stahl are too tough for you, you ain't all that tough" -- Obama pic.twitter.com/KcFVaoyQ7B — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 24, 2020

Obama: "Listen, if [Trump] cannot answer a tough question like, 'What would you like to do in your second term,' then it is our job to make sure he does not get a second term." pic.twitter.com/YsqgqzpSX8 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 24, 2020

Even "Florida Man" made an appearance!

Obama: "We will not have a POTUS who threatens people with jail for just criticizing him. That is not normal behavior, Florida. You would not tolerate it from a coworker ... 'Florida man' wouldn't even do this stuff. Why are we accepting it from the the president?" pic.twitter.com/VkscnSJaqd — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 24, 2020

But No-F*cks-Obama is the man we REALLY need to be making these appearances.

This is the version of Barack Obama I need right now. https://t.co/dS5nl2ckXY — Tim Fullerton (@TimFullerton) October 24, 2020

Barack Obama is balm for the American soul.