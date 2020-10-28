Comedy: Woman Stranded At MAGA Rally In Omaha Says Trump Wanted To Teach Them A Lesson

When the Trump campaign stranded their rallygoers last night on the frozen tarmac in Omaha at least a few people saw the inherent humor in the situation.
"I think he did this to teach us a lesson. Hmm, what?... What's the lesson? Well...that's not really for me to know. And that's actually pretty nasty of you to ask."
She has these MAGA people pegged.
Woman stranded at MAGA rally in Omaha says Trump wanted to teach them a lesson pic.twitter.com/SvqYw5MnOZ
