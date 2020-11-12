Arizona's Attorney-General: Biden Will Win Arizona

At this point, the only one who can't see that it's over in Arizona is Donald Trump. Even his own lawyers seemed to regard the lawsuits as frivolous. Arizona's Secretary of State Katie Hobbs said as much over the weeked when she called the Trump lawsuits "grasping at straws."

While other Republican officials in the state have hesitated to declare a winner in the presidential race, Attorney General Mark Brnovich said President-elect Joe Biden is the likely winner of Arizona’s 11 electoral votes. During an interview Wednesday with Neil Cavuto on Fox Business, Brnovich noted that there are fewer than 50,000 ballots left to count statewide and that President Donald Trump would have to win about 65% of those votes in order to take the lead in Arizona, which deemed highly unlikely. Biden currently leads by nearly 13,000 votes. “It does appear that Joe Biden will win Arizona,” Brnovich said. Brnovich also rejected baseless claims of election fraud by Democrats in Arizona. He pointed out that, aside from Trump and U.S. Sen. Martha McSally, Republicans fared well in down-ballot races. The GOP maintained control of both chambers of the legislature, despite predictions of a Democratic takeover. Even Democratic Maricopa County Recorder Adrian Fontes, whose office jointly oversees the vote counting in the state’s largest county, is on the verge of defeat.

Arizona’s Republican Attorney General Mark Brnovich to Cavuto: "There's less than 50,000 votes to count and the President would have to get about 65% of them to win Arizona. So it does appear that Joe Biden will win Arizona"



...and then he knocks down all the frivolous lawsuits. pic.twitter.com/ctqPE9q5NC — Tim Hogan (@timjhogan) November 11, 2020

