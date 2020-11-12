Media Bites
Arizona's Attorney-General: Biden Will Win Arizona

Mark Brnovich, a Republican, appeared on Fox Business with Neil Cavuto and gave his sober assessment. On Tuesday, a judge granted the request of the law firm representing Trump's legal team in Arizona to quit.
By Ed Scarce
At this point, the only one who can't see that it's over in Arizona is Donald Trump. Even his own lawyers seemed to regard the lawsuits as frivolous. Arizona's Secretary of State Katie Hobbs said as much over the weeked when she called the Trump lawsuits "grasping at straws."

Source: AZ Mirror

While other Republican officials in the state have hesitated to declare a winner in the presidential race, Attorney General Mark Brnovich said President-elect Joe Biden is the likely winner of Arizona’s 11 electoral votes.

During an interview Wednesday with Neil Cavuto on Fox Business, Brnovich noted that there are fewer than 50,000 ballots left to count statewide and that President Donald Trump would have to win about 65% of those votes in order to take the lead in Arizona, which deemed highly unlikely. Biden currently leads by nearly 13,000 votes.

“It does appear that Joe Biden will win Arizona,” Brnovich said.

Brnovich also rejected baseless claims of election fraud by Democrats in Arizona. He pointed out that, aside from Trump and U.S. Sen. Martha McSally, Republicans fared well in down-ballot races. The GOP maintained control of both chambers of the legislature, despite predictions of a Democratic takeover. Even Democratic Maricopa County Recorder Adrian Fontes, whose office jointly oversees the vote counting in the state’s largest county, is on the verge of defeat.

Part of the interview with Neil Cavuto.

And the reaction?

