Charles Koch: See, I Was Really Nice All Along And I Don't Understand How This Happened!

Charles Koch is spewing gobbledygook, I guess in hope of somehow mitigating the fact that his family name is infamous for legendarily destructive right-wing power politics. Here he is, being interviewed by Mike Allen for Axios:

In his first on-camera interview in four years, Charles Koch told "Axios on HBO" that he "screwed up by being partisan," rather than approaching his network's big-spending political action in a more nonpartisan way. [...] Koch, 85, told me at his home in Wichita that he's disillusioned with his political results, but is optimistic about what he believes will be a less divisive strategy. Koch said he wants to elect people "who are going to be champions for ... policies that empower people so they can realize their potential and succeed by helping others succeed."

He whines about politicians he "carefully vetted" who end up doing things like opposing immigration. How does that happen? he wonders.

Despite all his generic feel-good spiel, Koch's super PAC, Americans for Prosperity Action, is pouring hundreds of thousands of dollars into Georgia for the Senate runoff -- - I guess to "empower people."

"Hooks told me that's because the network has long been a supporter of one of the candidates, Sen. David Perdue (R-Ga.): "[W]e think that he can actually make a difference if he's returned to the Senate."

Koch said: "The problem with bad speech is not to shut it down, but to have more speech ... to have all different kinds so you have a chance to learn." Koch said his "popularity contest is for one person: It's to be popular with me, because I've got to believe in myself." He said he makes no apology: "I'm not big into regrets."

David Purdue is, as my nana would say, as "crooked as a dog's hind leg." I wonder what kind of "difference" Koch wants. Hmm.

I suppose if you're a regular consumer of right-wing news, all this blather is somehow coherent. Those of you whose critical thinking skills remain intact should recognize this as just more public relations obfuscation. Charles Koch wants to be a ruthless businessman and destroyer of the planet -- but like Adolph in the bunker, facing the end, he just wants to be loved for it.

Well, guess what, Chuckie? Finally, you want something your money just can't buy.