Fox Guest: I'd Just 'Kill Everyone I See' And 'Grab The Americans' In Afghanistan

I guess indiscriminate killing of Afghan civilians is what passes for tough guy speak on Fox "news." Fox News Primetime host Will Cain didn't blink an eye at this blood lust, either.

The former Navy SEAL who claims he shot Bin Laden was asked about our efforts to get Americans out of Afghanistan this Friday, and suggested that it would be okay to just go in there and kill anyone and everyone that got in the way of their rescue effort. He also made the ridiculous assertion that it would only take "nine guys" to get everyone out of there.

CAIN: There's a report out today, it's in the Washington Examiner. It's by Tom Rogan and it says that Major General Christopher Donahue of the United States military has said to his British counterpart hey, could you stop what you are doing? You're beginning to embarrass the United States of America. In other words, stop kicking ass. Stop going in there and saving your people because you are making us look bad. What's your response, Rob? O'NEILL:Hey, good to talk with you Rob. Thanks for having me. My response is simple. I'm a big believer in the acronym KISS. Keep it simple, stupid. And I was talking to another SEAL Team 6 operator with whom I served for 20 years, and I'm just going to call him Tiny, and Tiny told me the response. Here's how you get the Americans out. Tiny smash with hammer. And that's it. And I have nothing but love for the Brits and the Germans and French who have the stones to get out there. Look, I don't want to be in charge but if I was, oh, I want to get the Americans? Cool. Give me nine guys. I'm going to walk through the streets and I'm going to kill everyone I see and I'm going to grab the Americans. It is not difficult. But we have these people who are in charge that are a disgrace. I am amazed that there hasn't been at least 30 generals and admirals that haven't resigned or been fired today. But we won't because we have a commander-in-chief that was put there through whatever happened at four in the morning on election night. This is nonsense. It's insulting. Every veteran, Marine, Airmen and Navy Seal, Coast Guard, everyone I have talked to today they feel gross, and that's how you should feel. You should feel gross. We don't ask the Taliban permission. You know what we do? We kick their ass. That's it.

I'm just glad this idiot isn't in charge of running our foreign policy. "Kill 'em all and let God sort them" out sounds more like a great strategy for creating a bunch more terrorists, but hey, what do I know?

The only reason Fox cares about any of these civilians is because they can be used for political fodder against Joe Biden. Fox has gone from pretending they care about the Afghans' plight, to fear-mongering about bringing them here, to now saying "let's just kill anyone that gets in our way" if we're looking for Americans who are still in the country.

Don't expect anything coherent from them any time remotely soon, not that it will matter to their viewers. As long as they're bashing Democrats and Biden, they won't care about coherence.