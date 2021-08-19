Media Bites
Peter Navarro Slaps The 'Terrorist' Label On Afghan Refugees

Navarro is as bad and wrong as Larry Kudlow, only more outwardly racist and xenophobic.
By John Amato
2 hours ago by John Amato
Some scumbags never go away and instead live and breathe on the outskirts of Republican extremism. Such is the case of former Trump associate Peter Navarro.

Jared Kushner made him part of the Trump administration after seeing his anti-China books on Amazon and made him Assistant to the President, Director of Trade and Manufacturing Policy. One day an Amazon rando, the next a trusted advisor to a traitor "president".

In the course of the former administration, Navarro suddenly became an economist, a social scientist, a Middle East expert and now a war correspondent.

Navarro is as bad and wrong as Larry Kudlow, only more outwardly racist and xenophobic.

Navarro told former disgraced Fox News personality Eric Bolling, who is on Newsmax these days to fear all Afghanistan immigrants looking for asylum.

"We are going to have hundreds, perhaps thousands of terrorists, Islamic terrorists coming into this soil here in the flood of refugees,." Navarro said, with no facts at all. This has been a typical wingnut line against any immigrant trying to come to America.

The push to dehumanize and smear all Afghan refugees who helped the United States during the last 20 years is underway by Republicans. It's immoral, intended only to stir fear of immigrants with their base ahead of the 2022 midterms.

It is a disastrous side effect of the xenophobia that permeated the traitor Trump administration.

Since Trump was kicked out of government, Peter Navarro has appeared on the most extreme right-wing media and made a mission out of blaming Doctor Fauci for Trump's despicable handling of COVID.

And now this. Navarro oozes slime wherever he goes with whatever he says.

