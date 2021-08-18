Twitter Roasts Newsmax Host Over Xenophobic Tweet About Afghans

All the wingers went from criticizing President Joe Biden for botching the withdrawal from Afghanistan to criticizing him for successfully getting our allies out. Mehdi Hasan did a fine job disemboweling Laura Ingraham and Tucker Carlson last night, but I'm guessing he didn't have time to tear Steve Cortes limb from limb. Fear not, Mehdi, Twitter did it for you.

Here's Cortes' disgusting "Not-In-My-Backyard" tweet about the people who have served with and by the sides of Americans in Afghanistan, whom it's our obligation to see removed to safety.

Raise your hand if you want this plane landing in your town?



America paid unimaginable costs in Afghanistan because of uniparty globalists who dominated the Bush & Obama administrations.



No more… pic.twitter.com/OBIUapUmMK — Steve Cortes (@CortesSteve) August 18, 2021

Ooooo...Steve assumes brown people will inspire revulsion in most apple-pie-eating white Americans.

And yet...

Right here. Raising my hand. — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) August 18, 2021

We’ll happily take them in nyc. — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) August 18, 2021

Me. I want them in my town. Right here, where I can make friends with them and enjoy the benefits of their culture while lifting them up. https://t.co/tUrZDEnPv4 — Karoli (@Karoli) August 18, 2021

Same shit, different century.



MS St. Louis, loaded with Jewish refugees fleeing Nazi Germany, refused refuge in multiple countries INCLUDING THE US and Canada, and sent back to Germany, where the majority ended up murdered or in concentration camps. pic.twitter.com/lpXCxb4OZu — Stonekettle (@Stonekettle) August 18, 2021

Some even bothered to mention what an incredible as$hole and hypocrite Cortes was to post that tweet in the first place.

What the hell is wrong with you? — Eddie S. Glaude Jr. (@esglaude) August 18, 2021

And my hands-down favorite: