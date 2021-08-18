Politics
Twitter Roasts Newsmax Host Over Xenophobic Tweet About Afghans

Steve Cortes thought he was being clever by fear-mongering and race-baiting. Twitter thought differently.
By Aliza Worthington
All the wingers went from criticizing President Joe Biden for botching the withdrawal from Afghanistan to criticizing him for successfully getting our allies out. Mehdi Hasan did a fine job disemboweling Laura Ingraham and Tucker Carlson last night, but I'm guessing he didn't have time to tear Steve Cortes limb from limb. Fear not, Mehdi, Twitter did it for you.

Here's Cortes' disgusting "Not-In-My-Backyard" tweet about the people who have served with and by the sides of Americans in Afghanistan, whom it's our obligation to see removed to safety.

Ooooo...Steve assumes brown people will inspire revulsion in most apple-pie-eating white Americans.

And yet...

Some even bothered to mention what an incredible as$hole and hypocrite Cortes was to post that tweet in the first place.

And my hands-down favorite:

