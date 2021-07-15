Politics
Twitter Roasts Tomi Lahren For Asinine COVID Tweet

Someone let this moron tweet again, and she's out here helping people die from COVID by raging against the vaccine.
By Aliza Worthington
Image from: YouTube Screenshot

Treadmill Lobotomy is at it again, pretending offering info about COVID vaccines is as bad as murder.

Oh, Thorni Leecher. Those are some tortured comparisons you're trying to make, there. Are you okay? Are you even trying to speak any true things out of your yawning beak? Like, sure, COVID has a high survival rate...if you're VACCINATED...

As for "lawlessness" not having a high survival rate? If you care about facts, murder and manslaughter are the least committed crimes in our nation. According to Pew Research, there are only 5 cases of murder or manslaughter per 100,000 people — you know, zero survival rate — and more than 1,500 cases of larceny or theft per 100k people. Most folks survive larceny or theft.

Image from: Pew Research

Not that you ever let facts get in the way of your screeching, but ALL crime has gone down dramatically in the last 25-30 years.

Image from: Pew Research

Now, you accidentally said something true when you said forcing shots into people's arms won't solve crime, and it is possible to solve crime without infringing on freedoms. If only police would listen to you, and stop infringing on the rights and freedoms of Black people while they pretended to solve crimes. If only Republicans would stop infringing on the rights of refugees to seek asylum. If only white people would stop infringing on the rights of Black people to exist, let alone succeed, let alone vote.

Back to surviving COVID, though, which was probably your poorly-made point...600,000 Americans did not survive, and upwards of 4 million people around the world no longer grace their family table thanks to this plague. But do go on about how easy it is to beat the virus without a vaccine.

Smart Twitter Twittered Some Tweets:

Turns out Toenail Lesions used to feel differently about vaccines not too long ago.

Remember, she's vaccinated!

Then there is just the rank stupidity from which sprang her "lobotomy" nickname.

Don't forget the hypocrisy.

Then there's just lack of common sense...

