Twitter Roasts Tomi Lahren For Asinine COVID Tweet

Treadmill Lobotomy is at it again, pretending offering info about COVID vaccines is as bad as murder.

Covid has a very high survival rate for most people. Know what doesn’t? Lawlessness and thuggery in our streets. And we can solve that without forcing shots in arms and infringing on freedoms. — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) July 14, 2021

Oh, Thorni Leecher. Those are some tortured comparisons you're trying to make, there. Are you okay? Are you even trying to speak any true things out of your yawning beak? Like, sure, COVID has a high survival rate...if you're VACCINATED...

As for "lawlessness" not having a high survival rate? If you care about facts, murder and manslaughter are the least committed crimes in our nation. According to Pew Research, there are only 5 cases of murder or manslaughter per 100,000 people — you know, zero survival rate — and more than 1,500 cases of larceny or theft per 100k people. Most folks survive larceny or theft.

Image from: Pew Research

Not that you ever let facts get in the way of your screeching, but ALL crime has gone down dramatically in the last 25-30 years.

Image from: Pew Research

Now, you accidentally said something true when you said forcing shots into people's arms won't solve crime, and it is possible to solve crime without infringing on freedoms. If only police would listen to you, and stop infringing on the rights and freedoms of Black people while they pretended to solve crimes. If only Republicans would stop infringing on the rights of refugees to seek asylum. If only white people would stop infringing on the rights of Black people to exist, let alone succeed, let alone vote.

Back to surviving COVID, though, which was probably your poorly-made point...600,000 Americans did not survive, and upwards of 4 million people around the world no longer grace their family table thanks to this plague. But do go on about how easy it is to beat the virus without a vaccine.

Smart Twitter Twittered Some Tweets:

Turns out Toenail Lesions used to feel differently about vaccines not too long ago.

Remember, she's vaccinated!

Tomi Lahren is vaccinated against Covid, but would rather continue with the Russian propaganda. Yes Russia did start with vaccine and Covid disinfo. — tellthetruth (@9_tellthetruth) July 14, 2021

Then there is just the rank stupidity from which sprang her "lobotomy" nickname.

it's kinda weird you think we have to choose between vaccines and enforcing laws.



Guess you're not one of those people that can walk and chew gum at the same time — Dad Jokes Panda (@TrashPandaFTW) July 14, 2021

No one’s “forcing shots in arms,” you lunatic — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) July 14, 2021

As AK pointed out Tommy, NYC had 462 murders and 30,000 covid deaths. Maybe you don’t quite understand how numbers work - the more digits, the higher the number. In this case, about 65 times higher. — Pete Regan (@petertregan) July 14, 2021

Don't forget the hypocrisy.

Lawlessness and thuggery in our streets. pic.twitter.com/T3AiQ30ufJ — Justin (@SuspendedMurphy) July 14, 2021

Then there's just lack of common sense...