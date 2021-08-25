Newsmax Host Fears For Wives And Daughters If Afghan Men Come To America

Former Trump yes-man Steve Cortes launched a rant on Newsmax TV, claiming male Afghan refugees are a threat to American wives and daughters. Cortes' father was a Columbian immigrant who came to the United States for graduate school and remained.

Welcome to fear mongering 101.

Trying to outdo his Fox News rivals, Cortes painted Afghan refugees as sex offenders and rapists. Media Matters has the full transcript.

As The Wall Street Journal reported, next door in Germany, foreign-born residents right now account for one third of all sex crime suspects. Now, given these realities Europe, is the mass migration of Afghan men to America really a good idea? Good for your wife, your daughter? The left will call us racist for opposing any amount of migration at all since they believe in open borders. But we have to brave enough put up with their ridiculous aspersions. And brave enough to discuss cultural differences that matter. Will these Afghans share our values, will they try to assimilate into the American way of life? It's not likely. A Pew Research poll found that a stunning, stunning 99%, nearly unanimous, of Afghans believe that Sharia should be the official law of the land. Let me repeat that, 99% of Afghans believe that Sharia should be the official law of land.

Who said any immigrant must become a Stepford American? How does Cortes justify his own father's decision to come to the United States? He's lucky his mother's father didn't have the same attitude toward immigrants, even those who come here for their education and decide to stay. Refugee status doesn't somehow rob anyone of their humanity as much as attitudes like Cortes' do.

We have an archive of Cortes' garbage on cable news that we've highlighted over the years. In our view, Cortes is more of a threat to "wives and daughters" than Afghan refugees.

Steve Cortes was an embarrassment on CNN as a Trumper, so of course he's got a show on the conspiracy theory network where he's an absolute disgrace.

He's a joke so naturally he will always have a lifeline from the GQP.