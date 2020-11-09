Leaked Video Shows Fox Host Sandra Smith Aghast That Their Election Call Is Ignored

Sandra Smith, caught on a hot mic, couldn't believe her ears when a guest was allowed to just ignore Fox's own call of the election on Saturday.

Source: The Wrap

Fox News’ Sandra Smith was caught on a hot mic expressing disbelief that a guest on “America’s Newsroom” was casting doubt on the network’s projection of a Joe Biden victory – and that the show’s host, Trace Gallagher, wasn’t pushing back.

In a clip that appears to come from a leaked raw feed of a Saturday airing of “America’s Newsroom,” according to Mediaite, Smith can be seen furrowing her eyebrows and making a face when the guest, conservative attorney Cleta Mitchell, says, “Just because CNN says or even Fox News says that someone is president, doesn’t make them president.”

“What? What is happening? Like, Trace, we’ve called it,” Smith can be heard saying, off-air, in the clip to Gallagher, who was interviewing Mitchell.