More Good News: Moderna Vaccine Data Finds Close To 95 Percent Effectiveness

“It’s extremely good news. If you look at the data, the numbers speak for themselves,” said Anthony S. Fauci.
By Susie Madrak
2 hours ago by Susie Madrak
Calling it “extremely good news," Anthony Fauci reacts to his briefing yesterday by an independent committee on results from the Moderna coronavirus vaccine. Via the Washington Post:

Moderna’s vaccine, co-developed with Fauci’s institute, is being tested in 30,000 people. Half received two doses of the vaccine, and half received a placebo. To test how well the vaccine works, physicians closely monitored cases of covid-19 to see whether they predominantly occurred in people who received the placebo group.

Of the 95 cases of covid-19, the disease caused by the virus, 90 were in the group that received the placebo. There were 11 severe cases reported — all in people who received the placebo. With cases of covid-19 confined almost exclusively to trial participants receiving a placebo, that sends a strong signal that the vaccine is effective at thwarting the virus.

The data have not yet been published or peer reviewed, and the overall effectiveness of the vaccine may change as the study continues. But Fauci said the data on severe cases was “quite impressive” and effectively answers a question that has lingered: whether a vaccine measured by its success in preventing any case of covid-19 can prevent the most urgent cases, too.

