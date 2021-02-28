Johnson & Johnson COVID Vaccine Receives Emergency Authorization From FDA

Good news for those of us still waiting to get vaccinated due to the short supplies.

Johnson & Johnson's Covid-19 vaccine gets emergency use authorization from FDA:

The US Food and Drug Administration authorized Johnson & Johnson's Covid-19 vaccine Saturday. It is the first single dose Covid-19 vaccine available in the US, and is one that "checks nearly all the boxes."

With more than 28.5 million confirmed Covid-19 cases and over 511,000 reported deaths in the US since the start of the pandemic, and while the demand for vaccine still far exceeds supply, these vaccines can't come soon enough. "A third safe and effective vaccine is very welcome news," Andy Slavitt, the White House's senior for Covid Response, tweeted on Friday. The vaccine, made by Janssen, J&J's vaccine arm, is safe and effective, and it's considered flexible. It's a single dose, and it doesn't require special storage. The vaccine is authorized for people ages 18 and older.

Dr. Anthony made the rounds on the Sunday shows to discuss the news, and was asked by Meet the Press host Chuck Todd about the difference in the efficacy rates between the three vaccines that have received emergency authorization.

Fauci urged viewers to take any of the vaccines that are available to them, and said "the trial data shouldn't be compared for the three vaccines because they were not tested at the same time."