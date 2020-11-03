Politics
NYT: Trump Worried About Being Prosecuted After Losing

He is concerned not only about existing investigations in New York, but the potential for new federal probes as well, according to people who have spoken with him.
By Susie Madrak

Oh dear. The Most Innocent Man Ever is worried, huh? As worried as immigrants? As worried as black people just trying to drive home? As worried as people working in the ICUs with covid patients? Via the NYTimes:

In unguarded moments, Mr. Trump has for weeks told advisers that he expects to face intensifying scrutiny from prosecutors if he loses. He is concerned not only about existing investigations in New York, but the potential for new federal probes as well, according to people who have spoken with him.

While Mr. Trump has not aired those worries in the open, he has railed against the democratic process, raising baseless doubts about the integrity of the vote.

He has also mused about prematurely declaring victory Tuesday night, but if there’s any organized plan to do so his top lieutenants are not conveying it to their allies. One congressional strategist said that he spoke to Jared Kushner, Mr. Trump’s son-in-law, on Sunday and that Mr. Kushner not only didn’t ask for buy-in from Capitol Hill Republicans for such a plan but also didn’t mention the prospect at all.

We know he's going on a pardoning spree:

Will Trump resign to get a Pence pardon? Anything's possible!

