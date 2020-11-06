Report: Fox News Is Instructing Anchors Not To Call Biden 'President-Elect'

Extraordinary contempt for democratic norms on display on Fox News as they seemingly try to kiss up to Trump for calling Arizona earlier than other decision desks. And if this happens, as Jake Tapper says here, "news" anchors do abide by these crazy instructions they might as well turn in their press credentials now because they'll never be able to be taken seriously as journalists again.

Amen to that.

Source: CNN

Fox News is instructing its anchors not to call Joe Biden the "President-elect" when the network calls the race, according to two memos obtained by CNN.

The memos say Fox should "stay away" from using the description, and instead say something such as Biden has "enough electoral votes to win the presidency."

The memos emphasized that the network should report moves by Trump's legal teams to challenge the results. "We will report both sides until there is further guidance," one memo said.

Fox called Trump the "President-elect" the day after the 2016 election.

A network spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.