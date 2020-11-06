Media Bites
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Report: Fox News Is Instructing Anchors Not To Call Biden 'President-Elect'

CNN's Brian Stetler broke the news of these crazy internal memos now circulating.
By Ed Scarce
3 hours ago by Ed Scarce
Views:

Extraordinary contempt for democratic norms on display on Fox News as they seemingly try to kiss up to Trump for calling Arizona earlier than other decision desks. And if this happens, as Jake Tapper says here, "news" anchors do abide by these crazy instructions they might as well turn in their press credentials now because they'll never be able to be taken seriously as journalists again.

Amen to that.

Source: CNN

Fox News is instructing its anchors not to call Joe Biden the "President-elect" when the network calls the race, according to two memos obtained by CNN.

The memos say Fox should "stay away" from using the description, and instead say something such as Biden has "enough electoral votes to win the presidency."

The memos emphasized that the network should report moves by Trump's legal teams to challenge the results. "We will report both sides until there is further guidance," one memo said.

Fox called Trump the "President-elect" the day after the 2016 election.

A network spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Democratic Lawmaker Calls Trump 'Psychopath'

Democratic Lawmaker Calls Trump 'Psychopath'

(CNN) Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) called President Trump a "psychopath" on Twitter after Trump suggested there is a link between the FBI missing a tip on the Florida school shooter and the Russia investigation.
Feb 18, 2018
By Ed Scarce

Comments

NOTE: We will be changing to a new commenting platform in the next couple of weeks. We will supply more details as we get closer to the change. We understand some users are having problems with comments loading and this will hopefully remedy that problem

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.