Sarah Palin Points To Obama's 'Politics Of Personal Destruction'?

You'd think a candidate for Vice President who failed so spectacularly would have a little shame.

But we're talking about Sarah Palin here.

This is the candidate who didn't know Africa is a continent. Whose own campaign directors didn't vote for her.

We can't say it better than Jason Miciak at Political Flare:

Sarah Palin, though, is reacting to the fact that Barack Obama said mean things about her, like the fact that she started the “anti-intellectualism” movement on the right. (Far be it from us to disagree with President Obama, but it seems like Palin simply moved the ball up the court a bit, because George W. Bush sort of ran as the anti-Al Gore, meaning “The guy who doesn’t know what he’s talking about but the guy you’d rather have a beer with him.” Of course, George W. Bush now looks like FDR in comparison to Trump.) But Palin was angry that Obama pointed the finger at her and lashed out... If you went to a county fair and ordered a bacon-wrapped deep-fried stick of butter, it wouldn’t be as “rich” as this statement by one Sarah Palin over her deep concern about the “politics of personal destruction” led by Barack Obama.

Everybody knows that Obama mentioning Palin in his book is just a gift to an attention-addicted grifter. She can all of a sudden appear on Hannity instead of The Masked Singer.