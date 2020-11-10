Secretary Of State Pompeo: ‘There Will Be A Smooth Transition To A Second Trump Administration’

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday said that he wold ensure a “smooth transition” to a “second Trump administration.”
During a press conference at the State Department, Pompeo was asked whether any efforts are underway to engage with President-elect Joe Biden’s transition team.
“There will be a smooth transition to a second Trump administration,” Pompeo said with a smile. “Alright? We’re ready. The world is watching what’s taking place. We’re going to count all the votes. When the process is complete, there will be electors selected. There’s a process. The Constitution lays it out pretty clearly.”
“The world should have every confidence there will be a transition necessary to make sure the State Department is functional today, successful today and successful with a president who is in office on January 20th a minute after noon.”
