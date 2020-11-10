Joe Lieberman Defends Pompeo's 'Second Trump Administration' Comments

According to Joe Lieberman, Donald Trump, Mike Pompeo, and Mitch McConnell are handling these here election results juuuuussst fiiiiiiine. Oh, and the refusal to allow a smooth, legal transition? Nothing at all to worry about. Yeah, that's right, just let the man-baby cry his tears, throw his toys, have his nannies never speak a cross word to him in private or about him in public, and it'll be just great!
Ayman Mohyeldin interviewed the former candidate for vice-president from 2000, and reminded Lieberman that the GOP called him a sore loser for challenging the vote count in Florida that year. He asked if that made the GOP hypocrites for nearly to a person refusing to acknowledge that Joe Biden is officially the president-elect. Here's Lieberman's response:
[...]
But so the president has some time, but he's got to put up some evidence to back up his claim that the election was stolen, or it's time to just acknowledge reality and really put the country ahead of his party and person and say, we fought fair and square, we didn't win, and it's time to move on now. President Biden, you're it.
SURE, Lieberman would prefer Trump's lawyers not bring baseless, frivolous lawsuits before the courts to soothe his pathetically fragile ego, but *shrug* basically. It's his right...except, Senator, it ISN'T. In real life, according to Glenn Kirschner, lawyers get sanctioned for bringing suits with no evidence to back them up. But this is Trumpworld. On Earth 2, people do all kinds of sh*t without consequence.
Mohyeldin followed up by asking if it wasn't dangerous, though, for Mike Pompeo to stand up at a State Department podium, and state that there would be "a smooth transition to a second Trump administration?" Again, Lieberman shrugged.
Then, THEN, when Mohyeldin played Mitch McConnell's remarks, refusing to acknowledge Biden as the winner, and stating that this is all a very normal and appropriate way for the transition to occur. Gee, Sen. Lieberman, what does that say about McConnell? Wanna know what he said? DO YOU? D-O Y-O-U???
Former Senator Joseph Isadore Lieberman said, "IT SAYS ABOUT MITCH MCCONNELL THAT HE'S BEING A TEAM PLAYER" everybody! Do you hear me? A tEaM pLaYeR!!!
You're welcome for sparing you all that part of the video, but trust me, it happened. It was vile, and it happened.