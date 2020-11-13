Fox And Friends Host Debunks Trump's Latest Vote Conspiracy Live On Air

Jonathan Turley, joined Fox and Friends to echo another insane conspiracy theory (promoted by OAN, Trump, and Hannity) claiming a software glitch by Dominion voting machines made Trump lose thousands of votes to Joe Biden.

This of course is nonsense, but that didn't stop Turley, a law professor (who lost his legal mind during the Trump administration) from spewing this garbage as if it was a verifiable fact.

That's not shocking, but then a Fox and Friends co-host came out and thoroughly told the Fox News viewers this was false, right to Turley's face.

Turley was asked by Brian Kilmeade about the conspiracy that there was "a problem" with Dominon's software.

Turley very calmly said, “We have had glitches in this, in Michigan, you had thousands of votes that were given to Biden that belonged to Trump. Now, that doesn’t mean it was a nefarious purpose. This is a new software that apparently is vulnerable to human error.”

Turley used this idiocy to boost Trump's calls to investigate all votes that were counted against him.

Kilmeade said, "The president tweeted that out."

However, stop the presses.

Your mind will be blown.

Fox and Friends co-host Steve Doocy then jumped in and said, "Right, [Trump] retweeted it."

Doocy continued, "I looked into it. With that Dominion software, five counties in Michigan and Georgia had problems, and the Dominion software was used in two of the counties and in every instance largely it was human error, a problem, but the software did not affect the vote counts.”

Boom!

And it doesn't help Turley's case that Trump's Department of Homeland Security has assured the public that the 2020 election was secure.