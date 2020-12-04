Fox News Debunks Rudy's Latest Georgia Ballot Conspiracy

On this morning's Fox and Friends, reporter Griff Jenkins refuted the latest voter fraud conspiracy promoted by OAN, Epoch Times, and Trump's bogus legal team: "suitcases of ballots in Georgia are full of fraudulently counted votes!!! 9/11! Chemtrails! Aliens!"

Fox News reporter Griff Jenkins was called on to explain the conspiracy to Fox News viewers.

Jenkins said Trump's brainchildren claimed they had, "New evidence from a surveillance camera video showing Fulton County election workers, you see here, illegally counting ballots with no supervisors present, affecting potentially 24,000 ballots."

Jenkins continued, "But I just got off the phone with a senior source in the Secretary of State Brad's Raffensperger's office, a Republican, who tells me that they had a designated observer at that spot all night the entire time. And they've seen this video and are familiar with the claims, they said that they are simply not true. The suggestion that Georgia vote-counters were sent home and ballots were brought in in suitcases also not true."

"And then what appears is reported as 'suitcases' are actually the normal containers that ballots are put in, that is not unusual, they saym for them," Jenkins said.

Case closed.

A website called Lead Stories also has a great article up that cuts through the lies told by the Trump faux legal team.

However, that didn't stop Fox News sycophants from trying to promote it.

After Jenkins filed his report that dismantled the wild allegations, co-host Ainsley Earhardt and Brian Kilmeade then tried to promote the conspiracy theories as if it was true. That is, until Steve Doocy reminded them that their pal Griff Jenkins's report already debunked those claims.

The Fox & Friends crew, whom I'd bet have never been election workers in the modern era and don't know the ballot counting process (in GA or elsewhere), are convinced that a video of suitcases could be evidence of fraud. People who know what they're looking at said it was not. pic.twitter.com/nlkiB3PPAL — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) December 4, 2020