Media Bites
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Fox News Debunks Rudy's Latest Georgia Ballot Conspiracy

Even Fox News couldn't promote Giuliani's latest voter fraud conspiracy theory in Georgia about suitcases full of ballots that came from under a table since Republicans in charge had already debunked it thoroughly.
By John Amato
44 min ago by John Amato
Views:

On this morning's Fox and Friends, reporter Griff Jenkins refuted the latest voter fraud conspiracy promoted by OAN, Epoch Times, and Trump's bogus legal team: "suitcases of ballots in Georgia are full of fraudulently counted votes!!! 9/11! Chemtrails! Aliens!"

Fox News reporter Griff Jenkins was called on to explain the conspiracy to Fox News viewers.

Jenkins said Trump's brainchildren claimed they had, "New evidence from a surveillance camera video showing Fulton County election workers, you see here, illegally counting ballots with no supervisors present, affecting potentially 24,000 ballots."

Jenkins continued, "But I just got off the phone with a senior source in the Secretary of State Brad's Raffensperger's office, a Republican, who tells me that they had a designated observer at that spot all night the entire time. And they've seen this video and are familiar with the claims, they said that they are simply not true. The suggestion that Georgia vote-counters were sent home and ballots were brought in in suitcases also not true."

"And then what appears is reported as 'suitcases' are actually the normal containers that ballots are put in, that is not unusual, they saym for them," Jenkins said.

Case closed.

A website called Lead Stories also has a great article up that cuts through the lies told by the Trump faux legal team.

However, that didn't stop Fox News sycophants from trying to promote it.

After Jenkins filed his report that dismantled the wild allegations, co-host Ainsley Earhardt and Brian Kilmeade then tried to promote the conspiracy theories as if it was true. That is, until Steve Doocy reminded them that their pal Griff Jenkins's report already debunked those claims.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team