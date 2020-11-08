Media Bites
Sunday Morning Bobblehead Thread

Sunday morning talk shows may look very different for the next four years, goddess-willing. Bobblehead Thread for you and some Ray Charles.
By Aliza Worthington

I always thought that this song should be our national anthem instead of that Francis Scott Key monstrosity.

Welcome back to yourself, America.

***********

Here's your Sunday morning line-up, according to Politico:

  • NBC“Meet the Press”: Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) … Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.) … House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.) … Geoff Bennett and Kelly O’Donnell. Panel: Cornell Belcher, Andrea Mitchell, Dave Wasserman and Peggy Noonan.
  • CNN“State of the Union”: Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) … House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.) … Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan.
  • FOX“Fox News Sunday”: Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah). Panel: Dana Perino, Jerry Seib and Marie Harf. Power Player: Army chief of staff Gen. James McConville.
  • ABC“This Week”: Panel: Rahm Emanuel, Chris Christie, Matt Dowd and Yvette Simpson.
  • CBS“Face the Nation”: Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) … Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) … Scott Gottlieb … Anthony Salvanto. Panel: Mark Strassman, Bob Scheiffer and David Becker.

Looks like a Mitt Romney extravaganza... what's on your agenda, today?

