Sunday Morning Bobblehead Thread

I always thought that this song should be our national anthem instead of that Francis Scott Key monstrosity.
Welcome back to yourself, America.
***********
Here's your Sunday morning line-up, according to Politico:
- NBC“Meet the Press”: Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) … Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.) … House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.) … Geoff Bennett and Kelly O’Donnell. Panel: Cornell Belcher, Andrea Mitchell, Dave Wasserman and Peggy Noonan.
- CNN“State of the Union”: Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) … House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.) … Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan.
- FOX“Fox News Sunday”: Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah). Panel: Dana Perino, Jerry Seib and Marie Harf. Power Player: Army chief of staff Gen. James McConville.
- ABC“This Week”: Panel: Rahm Emanuel, Chris Christie, Matt Dowd and Yvette Simpson.
- CBS“Face the Nation”: Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) … Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) … Scott Gottlieb … Anthony Salvanto. Panel: Mark Strassman, Bob Scheiffer and David Becker.
Looks like a Mitt Romney extravaganza... what's on your agenda, today?