Another winner from Tom McGovern, a follow-up to last summer's catchy hit, 'Shut The Fuck Up And Put On Your Mask!'
Hey everybody, thanks for wearing your mask!
Now I got another little favor to ask:
Take em' down, taken em' down, take your Trump signs down
You had a good run, but it's over now
So take em' down, taken em' down, take your Trump signs down
Walk over to your sign and pull it out of the ground
You tried to make a difference from your lawn
But Trump lost, so I wonder why the signs aren't gone
You flew a dozen flags from your truck
That's your American right, it's also dumb as fuck
Take em' down, taken em' down, take your Trump signs down
You had a good run, but it's over now
So take em' down, taken em' down, take your Trump signs down
Walk over to your sign and pull it out of the ground
Apparently, MAGA TikTok users were not amused.
2/2 PLEASE don’t steal shit or deface someone else’s property, even if it’s sign that displays political affiliation that you may not agree with! That’s buttcheek behavior, and 2020 doesn’t need anymore buttcheeks!!!
— Tom McGovern (@tommcgovern27) November 16, 2020