Another winner from Tom McGovern, a follow-up to last summer's catchy hit, 'Shut The Fuck Up And Put On Your Mask!'

Hey everybody, thanks for wearing your mask!

Now I got another little favor to ask:

Take em' down, taken em' down, take your Trump signs down

You had a good run, but it's over now

So take em' down, taken em' down, take your Trump signs down

Walk over to your sign and pull it out of the ground



You tried to make a difference from your lawn

But Trump lost, so I wonder why the signs aren't gone

You flew a dozen flags from your truck

That's your American right, it's also dumb as fuck

Take em' down, taken em' down, take your Trump signs down

You had a good run, but it's over now

So take em' down, taken em' down, take your Trump signs down

Walk over to your sign and pull it out of the ground