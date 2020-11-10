Tow Truck Driver Fired After He Refused To Tow Car With Biden Bumper Sticker

A reminder that these MAGA creeps are everywhere. Well, at least one of them is out looking for a new job today, so that's something I suppose.

Source: Oregon Live

A tow truck driver from an Oregon company has been disciplined after a post on social media said he refused service to a customer with a bumper sticker in support of President-elect Joe Biden. A customer on Monday posted a video on the social media app TikTok, which appeared to show a driver from The Dalles-based company River’s Edge Towing refusing to tow their car. Although the video doesn’t show the driver saying he refuses to tow the customer, AAA Oregon/Idaho appeared to confirm the story, tweeting that it was addressing the situation. They said the driver had been disciplined by his own company, and that he would no longer be working with AAA.

Claudia Silver posted this to Twitter, and reported the incident.

This AAA employee is refusing to tow a car with a Biden sticker on the vehicle. Let’s make him famous...✊🏻✊🏼✊🏽✊🏾✊🏿 pic.twitter.com/TBZu8gk44X — Claudia Silver (@claudia_silver7) November 9, 2020

AAA responded in a series of tweets.

1/2 At AAA, we stand for community and for our members. AAA does not tolerate this type of behavior. The tow truck driver at River's Edge Automotive and Towing has been disciplined by River's Edge management. AAA is working with River’s Edge to ensure this type of behavior... https://t.co/vQFjVj7ih8 — AAA Oregon/Idaho (@AAAOregonIdaho) November 9, 2020