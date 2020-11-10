Misc
Tow Truck Driver Fired After He Refused To Tow Car With Biden Bumper Sticker

AAA immediately cut ties with the driver who had worked with River's Edge Towing in Oregon.
By Ed Scarce
A reminder that these MAGA creeps are everywhere. Well, at least one of them is out looking for a new job today, so that's something I suppose.

Source: Oregon Live

A tow truck driver from an Oregon company has been disciplined after a post on social media said he refused service to a customer with a bumper sticker in support of President-elect Joe Biden.

A customer on Monday posted a video on the social media app TikTok, which appeared to show a driver from The Dalles-based company River’s Edge Towing refusing to tow their car.

Although the video doesn’t show the driver saying he refuses to tow the customer, AAA Oregon/Idaho appeared to confirm the story, tweeting that it was addressing the situation.

They said the driver had been disciplined by his own company, and that he would no longer be working with AAA.

Claudia Silver posted this to Twitter, and reported the incident.

AAA responded in a series of tweets.

