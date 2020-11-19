Politics
ELECTION TAMPERING: Wayne County Canvassers Try 'Backsies' On Certification After Trump Calls Them

Why the HELL is Donald J. Trump telephoning Wayne County Michigan Election Canvassers?
By Frances Langum

"I'm going to need a favor though"?

Is Donald Trump once again on the horn committing crimes?

The so-called president telephoned the two Wayne County Board of Canvassers to thank them for refusing to certify the vote count. Later, the two Republicans, Monica Palmer and William Hartmann, stated that they wanted to "rescind their vote to certify."

There is no legal mechanism for "backsies" at the Wayne County Board of Canvassers.

Associated Press:

In Wayne County, the two Republican canvassers at first balked at certifying the vote, winning praise from Trump, and then reversed course after widespread condemnation. A person familiar with the matter said Trump reached out to the canvassers, Monica Palmer and William Hartmann, on Tuesday evening after the revised vote to express gratitude for their support. Then, on Wednesday, Palmer and Hartmann signed affidavits saying they believe the county vote “should not be certified.”

Time is running short for Trump. Across the nation, recounts and court challenges must wrap up and election results must be certified by Dec. 8. That’s the constitutional deadline ahead of the Electoral College meeting the following week.

Donald Trump is a lawbreaker who if he can't steal the election with CRIME, is simply sowing chaos and cheating wherever he can.

UPDATE: Trump's legal "team" appears to be taking the position that "they won the case" while walking away from it. Because nothing matters anymore.

This is part of our continuing coverage of the 2020 elections.

