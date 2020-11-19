ELECTION TAMPERING: Wayne County Canvassers Try 'Backsies' On Certification After Trump Calls Them

"I'm going to need a favor though"?

Is Donald Trump once again on the horn committing crimes?

The so-called president telephoned the two Wayne County Board of Canvassers to thank them for refusing to certify the vote count. Later, the two Republicans, Monica Palmer and William Hartmann, stated that they wanted to "rescind their vote to certify."

There is no legal mechanism for "backsies" at the Wayne County Board of Canvassers.

A spokesperson for the Michigan secretary of state shot down the possibility of the two Republican members rescinding their vote, saying it is out of their hands at this point.



"There is no legal mechanism for them to rescind their vote." https://t.co/20rWDgQz0A — ABC News (@ABC) November 19, 2020

Associated Press:

In Wayne County, the two Republican canvassers at first balked at certifying the vote, winning praise from Trump, and then reversed course after widespread condemnation. A person familiar with the matter said Trump reached out to the canvassers, Monica Palmer and William Hartmann, on Tuesday evening after the revised vote to express gratitude for their support. Then, on Wednesday, Palmer and Hartmann signed affidavits saying they believe the county vote “should not be certified.” Time is running short for Trump. Across the nation, recounts and court challenges must wrap up and election results must be certified by Dec. 8. That’s the constitutional deadline ahead of the Electoral College meeting the following week.

Donald Trump is a lawbreaker who if he can't steal the election with CRIME, is simply sowing chaos and cheating wherever he can.

I'm not a lawyer, but this is probably a felony. https://t.co/QCgrO6UdSa — Steve M. (@nomoremister) November 19, 2020

There is absolutely no reason why Prosecutors in Michigan should not open a criminal investigation of @realDonaldTrump for voter fraud and intimidating local election officals. — Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) November 19, 2020

Trump called the Michigan Board of Canvassers to “express gratitude” the same way a mobster calls a business to “express gratitude, because I would hate to have to meet in person. It would be quite the inconvenience for us both, if yous know what I mean” — Ben Meiselas (@meiselasb) November 19, 2020

President Trump is playing with fire.



I can't imagine that DOJ will do anything about this (at least not now).



But state officials--like the Michigan AG and locally elected Michigan prosecutors--are perfectly capable of investigating and prosecuting state election crime. https://t.co/FDs3BYBEe2 — Carissa Byrne Hessick (@CBHessick) November 19, 2020

UPDATE: Trump's legal "team" appears to be taking the position that "they won the case" while walking away from it. Because nothing matters anymore.