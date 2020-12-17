Chuck Todd Calls For 9/11 Type Investigation Into Trump's Failed Pandemic Leadership

On today's Meet the Press Daily , host Chuck Todd called for an independent counsel to investigate the massive failures by the Trump administration on their handling of COIVID19.

After it was revealed that Trump was forcing out the CDC and trying to infect more Americans with the coronavirus to implement his fictitious heard immunity plan to make the virus just go away, Todd hit his breaking point.

Todd said. "We'll see 9/11 levels of fatalities every single day. Nearly 3,300 deaths were reported from COVID yesterday alone. That was the single deadliest day of this pandemic."

HHS science adviser Paul Alexander email that states, "We want them infected," will be remembered for all time during the Trump Plague.

The president's response alone to this pandemic will be remembered as one of the biggest failures of government leadership in our nation's history," Todd continued.

He ended his intro with this:

While the speed of the vaccine is rightfully being recognized as a medical marvel there have nonetheless been cascading failures across our government and from our elected leaders. It's resulted in more deaths so far than the number of Americans who died in the battle -- in battle during world WWII. The public deserves a full and independent accounting of what happened. We've had plenty of commissions that do this and do this well.

The Democrats must refuse to be the kumbaya party after Joe Biden is inaugurated. The American public must have a full accounting of how Trump handled the coronavirus from when it was first reported to his administration.

Sorry I'm being so mean to these f**kers, I mean Republicans.

Nothing short of a full investigation not hijacked by Trump cultists can help this country recover and learn from the Trump plague.