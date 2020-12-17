Media Bites
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Chuck Todd Calls For 9/11 Type Investigation Into Trump's Failed Pandemic Leadership

"The president's response alone to this pandemic will be remembered as one of the biggest failures of government leadership in our nation's history."
By John Amato
1 hour ago by John Amato
Views:

On today's Meet the Press Daily , host Chuck Todd called for an independent counsel to investigate the massive failures by the Trump administration on their handling of COIVID19.

After it was revealed that Trump was forcing out the CDC and trying to infect more Americans with the coronavirus to implement his fictitious heard immunity plan to make the virus just go away, Todd hit his breaking point.

Todd said. "We'll see 9/11 levels of fatalities every single day. Nearly 3,300 deaths were reported from COVID yesterday alone. That was the single deadliest day of this pandemic."

HHS science adviser Paul Alexander email that states, "We want them infected," will be remembered for all time during the Trump Plague.

The president's response alone to this pandemic will be remembered as one of the biggest failures of government leadership in our nation's history," Todd continued.

He ended his intro with this:

While the speed of the vaccine is rightfully being recognized as a medical marvel there have nonetheless been cascading failures across our government and from our elected leaders. It's resulted in more deaths so far than the number of Americans who died in the battle -- in battle during world WWII. The public deserves a full and independent accounting of what happened. We've had plenty of commissions that do this and do this well.

The Democrats must refuse to be the kumbaya party after Joe Biden is inaugurated. The American public must have a full accounting of how Trump handled the coronavirus from when it was first reported to his administration.

Sorry I'm being so mean to these f**kers, I mean Republicans.

Nothing short of a full investigation not hijacked by Trump cultists can help this country recover and learn from the Trump plague.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team