Dr. Fauci On Vaccination Pace: 'We're Not At The Numbers We Want To Be'

"When you get to the point where you can essentially say anybody and everybody who wants to be vaccinated can be vaccinated, that is when you turn around the dynamics of the outbreak," he said.
As Jim Sciutto points out to Dr. Anthony Fauci, we are nowhere near where we were projected to be with vaccinations.

"The numbers so far, you have been asked about this, 2.1 million vaccinations. I know there is a thought that that might be an undercount, but when the goal is 20 million by the end of this year, two days away, do you believe that momentum, as you described it, will pick up sufficiently to catch up to those goals? If not by the end of the month, then soon after?" Sciutto asked.

"We're not at the numbers that we want today be at the end of December," Fauci said.

"You heard us talk about 20 million doses. How much undercount is there? We have spoken about this. I believe that as we get to January, we're going to see an increase in the momentum that allows us to catch up to the projected pace that we had spoken about a month or two ago, talking about the planned roll out of the vaccinations. we want to get the priority people vaccinated, so we can get to the open season for the general population. Once you do that, I mean what we're doing now, we're certainly saving lives, no doubt about that. When you get to the point where you can essentially say anybody and everybody who wants to be vaccinates can be vaccinated, that is when you turn around the dynamics of the outbreak. We hope as we get there, we will finally just be there."

"I wonder if the slow start is exposing holes in the vaccination plan," Sciutto said. "The point about the enormous burden being placed on private pharmacies, right? Pharmacy chains to roll this out. You see it already in testing, right? They get overwhelmed very quickly. Should Americans have confidence in the current plan?"

"We have to see, Jim. Not being responsible for the rollout, I can't personally guarantee that we will catch up. I hope we do. we're looking at the people that were responsible for it. The question is, are we getting back to the pace where we have been?" Fauci said.

And of course he won't come out and say it, but it's no secret that the Trump administriation is screwing this up and they just don't care.

