Media Bites
Read time: 1 minute
comments

GoDaddy Tricked Employees With A Phishing Email Promising Them A Holiday Bonus.

Phishing tests for employees are a good business practice, except when they come at the expense of employee morale.
By Red Painter
GoDaddy Tricked Employees With A Phishing Email Promising Them A Holiday Bonus.
Image from: Screenshot

Arizona baed GoDaddy, the web-hosting and domain registrar company, did something truly awful. They send a spoof phishing email to staff that promised them BONUSES! So, of course, staff clicked on the link. The email promised a $650 bonus.

The email was sent on December 14th from "Happyholiday@Godaddy.com" and read:

“Though we cannot celebrate together during our annual Holiday Party, we want to show our appreciation and share a $650 one-time Holiday bonus! To ensure that you receive your one-time bonus in time for the Holidays, please select your location and fill in the details by Friday, December 18th.”

Around 500 employees clicked the link. Just two days later the company sent another email, reading:

“You’re getting this email because you failed our recent phishing test. You will need to retake the Security Awareness Social Engineering training.”

The Copper Courier reported the cruel prank and the backlash was spectacular.

IT departments routinely conduct phishing tests - common ones are ebay or amazon reset links, links about your bank account, etc. These are used to gauge employee's likelihood to click on links that could compromise the network of the company. Just one infraction often leads to training, as it should.

But in this case, it was just cruel. People are literally struggling to make ends meet and a $650 bonus could mean the difference between providing your children 3 meals a day or 2. GoDaddy clearly didn't think about that.

GoDaddy provided this weak comment:

GoDaddy - I hope you only get coal in your stocking this year.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $21 for 2021? Please consider a one-time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team