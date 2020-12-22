Politics
Read time: 2 minutes
comments

DERANGED: Donald Trump Threatens To Veto COVID Relief Bill

Less than 24 hours after a massive COVID relief bill passed both chambers of Congress, Donald Trump declared in a video that he plans to veto it!?!
By Red Painter
2 hours ago by Karoli Kuns
Views:

Just 24 hours after both chambers of Congress finally came together to pass another COVID relief bill, Donald Trump came out and said he plans to veto it??!! His own Treasury Secretary, Steve Mnuchin, was deeply involved in the negotiations. The Republican party was the side holding up negotiations for over 6 months. Now that it was finally passed, he has decided to block it. Oh, and the Georgia elections are in 14 days - so this will definitely put another roadblock in Mitch McConnell's path to winning those 2 seats.

Why? What is rattling around in Donald Trump's brain? He says it is because he wants more money going to Americans - but that cannot be it, because Donald Trump only cares about Donald Trump. Someone has clearly convinced him that there is something in the bill that hurts him? Russia? Who knows?

Or is he just trying to blow everything up as the ultimate act of revenge against Mitch McConnell and the disloyal Republicans in Congress that have turned their backs on Trump? My guess is it is revenge. Trump does not care about how much pain he inflicts on the American people. He has not even mentioned the over 320,000 dead from COVID since before the election. His singular focus is on the election and how it was stolen from him. He tweets nonstop about Governors and state legislatures that he feels owe him fealty and should be overturning their elections to benefit him and declare him the winner. Even Republicans that have been Trump supporters since day 1 of MAGA are not safe from his wrath (Governor Kemp has been run over by the MAGA bus 100 times since election day).

Twitter responded to this insanity:

I actually agree that $600 is too low. We deserve more - more money and more than a 2nd check, but let's not pretend Trump gives a damn about that. And hey, if this helps Democrats take back both Georgia Senate seats? That is just a bonus.

This is part of our continuing coverage of the 2020 elections.

View more

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $21 for 2021? Please consider a one-time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team