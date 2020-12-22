DERANGED: Donald Trump Threatens To Veto COVID Relief Bill

Just 24 hours after both chambers of Congress finally came together to pass another COVID relief bill, Donald Trump came out and said he plans to veto it??!! His own Treasury Secretary, Steve Mnuchin, was deeply involved in the negotiations. The Republican party was the side holding up negotiations for over 6 months. Now that it was finally passed, he has decided to block it. Oh, and the Georgia elections are in 14 days - so this will definitely put another roadblock in Mitch McConnell's path to winning those 2 seats.

Why? What is rattling around in Donald Trump's brain? He says it is because he wants more money going to Americans - but that cannot be it, because Donald Trump only cares about Donald Trump. Someone has clearly convinced him that there is something in the bill that hurts him? Russia? Who knows?

Or is he just trying to blow everything up as the ultimate act of revenge against Mitch McConnell and the disloyal Republicans in Congress that have turned their backs on Trump? My guess is it is revenge. Trump does not care about how much pain he inflicts on the American people. He has not even mentioned the over 320,000 dead from COVID since before the election. His singular focus is on the election and how it was stolen from him. He tweets nonstop about Governors and state legislatures that he feels owe him fealty and should be overturning their elections to benefit him and declare him the winner. Even Republicans that have been Trump supporters since day 1 of MAGA are not safe from his wrath (Governor Kemp has been run over by the MAGA bus 100 times since election day).

Twitter responded to this insanity:

Trump threatens to veto the Covid relief bill and then concludes by saying of the next administration, “maybe that administration will be me.” Deranged. pic.twitter.com/iNuUB9JXpm — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 23, 2020

Trump’s gonna veto Covid relief



bye-bye Georgia https://t.co/9HpGsVr23S — Eric Boehlert (@EricBoehlert) December 23, 2020

I say veto but of course he’s a madman so who knows



make no mistake tho, him attacking Covid bill is a FU to McConnell and GOP — Eric Boehlert (@EricBoehlert) December 23, 2020

I actually agree that $600 is too low. We deserve more - more money and more than a 2nd check, but let's not pretend Trump gives a damn about that. And hey, if this helps Democrats take back both Georgia Senate seats? That is just a bonus.