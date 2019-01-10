"K Pasta, Amoebas!”

The WaPo tells us that the FDA has halted most food inspections due to Prznint Stupid’s gubmint shutdown:

“The furloughing of hundreds of Food and Drug Administration inspectors has sharply reduced inspections of the nation’s food supply — one of the many repercussions of the partial government shutdown that are making Americans potentially less safe. The agency, which oversees 80 percent of the food supply, has suspended all routine inspections of domestic food-processing facilities, FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb said in an interview.

“He is working on a plan to bring inspectors back as early as next week to inspect facilities considered high-risk because they handle sensitive items such as seafood, soft cheese and vegetables, or have a history of problems…. Foodborne illnesses are a major problem in the United States, sickening 48 million people each year and killing 3,000, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates.”

The FDA oversees 80% of the country’s food supply. It’s almost a miracle that there has not been an outbreak of some sort, but that’s bound to change, and the stupid shutdown will soon have a body count.

I cannot stress this enough: while this thing is ongoing, you must commit to best food handling practices and be diligent to not cross contaminate anything. Clean your knives between use on different ingredients (all of which have been well washed) and keep your cutting board immaculately clean.

From the darkness, one wag on the twatter spitballed:

