It's been rough, people. Maybe you're not really feeling the Christmas spirit just yet, what with the threats of a coup and the Scrooge-like pandemic bill. I feel you.

But John Krasinski's Some Good News is back, with weather from George Clooney, a message from Justin Timberlake, and John's friend Dwanta Claus, aka Dwayne Johnson, joins to spread some holiday cheer for the end of 2020.

Acts of beauty and kindness! We all needed this.

You'd have to be a real Scrooge not to smile.