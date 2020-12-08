Politics
Kayleigh McEnany Says Georgia Gov. Kemp 'Is The Same As Stacey Abrams'

Did you know that Republican Gov. Kemp and the former Democratic activist Stacey Abrams are the same person?
By John Amato
1 hour ago by John Amato
The White House press secretary is so angry at the Governor of Georgia, that she told Sean Hannity last night he's just a clone of Democratic voting rights activist Stacey Abrams.

Um...

Any Republican who refuses to bow to Trump's sedition is now a Democratic deep state conspirator grown from a pod against the so-called president, and is "despicable."

As the two were spewing nonsense about the way Georgia is counting votes (for the THIRD TIME), Hannity said, "You can't have drop boxes that are not monitored, that's insane too."

"Governor Kemp is no different than Stacey Abrams right now," McEnany said.

(One of the conspiracy theories Kayleigh was promoting was a "consent decree" that has already been debunked."

She continued, "Gov. Kemp is Stacy Abrams and that is despicable."

The Trump team constantly comes up with new conspiracy theories to try and overturn the will of the voters. Trump's legal team has been repeatedly destroyed in the courts because they are all whine with no cheese.

Somehow not letting Trump supporters verify every single vote using a magnifying glass -- means it's not a valid vote.

Talk about the cancel culture! Start with Donald Trump: anyone who disagrees with him being president for life despite the vote count, no matter if they were a loyalist and part of the Republican Party, immediately becomes excommunicated and trashed.

With a critical election IN GEORGIA in mere weeks that will determine the leadership in the Senate, it's clear Trump's press secretary doesn't care if Republican voters turn out or not.

