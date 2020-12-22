Politics
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Lindsey Pretends Trump Still Has A Chance; Biden Calls Graham 'A Personal Disappointment'

Meanwhile, Lindsey is in big trouble with investigators looking into his interference with the Georgia election results.
By Frances Langum
3 hours ago by Heather
Views:

Lindsey Graham went on Fox this morning insisting that maybe possibly Joe Biden isn't quite President-elect yet.

Massaging Trump is Lindsey's only job.

And of course, Lindsey thinks we really really should "investigate Hunter Biden" because that's a thing.

LINDSEY GRAHAM: I want somebody to look at all the overseas activity of Hunter Biden, see if this compromised the foreign policy of President Biden — if he gets to be president — and the guy in Delaware doesn’t have that mandate. So I respectfully disagree. If it were up to me, I would take the U.S. Attorney in Delaware and give him the entire Hunter Biden portfolio so he could look at everything Hunter Biden did throughout the world, which is pretty massive, industrial-sized influence peddling. I think we need a special counsel because I worry that what Hunter Biden did may have compromised our ability to effectively wage foreign policy.

Joe Biden told Stephen Colbert that Graham is "a personal disappointment." Ya think, Joe?

Meanwhile, Graham is in trouble over his interference in the Georgia outcome:

And OF COURSE he got the shot early:

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $21 for 2021? Please consider a one-time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team