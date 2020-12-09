Politics
Mitt Romney: 'This Is Madness'

"Trying to get electors not to do what the people voted to do is madness," said Romney.
By Ed Scarce
Mitt Romney still has some quaint notions about his fellow Republicans in 2020. He doesn't seem to realize that Republicans think they are waging a Holy War for the soul of the nation, and if that means overturning some democratic norms so that an egomaniacal kleptocrat can stay in power then so be it.

Source: Business Insider

Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah has ripped into Republicans who are threatening to protest the Electoral College vote.

"Madness. This is madness. We have a process, recounts are appropriate, going to the court is appropriate and pursuing every legal avenue is appropriate, but trying to get electors not to do what the people voted to do is madness," Frank Thorp V of NBC News quoted Romney as saying.

A representative for Romney confirmed his statement to Business Insider.

President Donald Trump's campaign and some allied Republicans have waged lawsuits in multiple states seeking to overturn the 2020 election results. President-elect Joe Biden's victory became clear days after Election Day, but Trump has yet to concede.

"It would be saying, 'Look, let's not follow the vote of the people, let's instead do it what we want, that would not be the way a democratic republic ought to work," Romney said.

