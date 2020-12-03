Politics
Ohio Department Of Health Now Recommends People In Ohio Not Travel To Ohio

Ohio recently went over a 15% positivity rate for COVID-19, automatically putting itself on its own list of places to avoid.
By Ed Scarce
Like something from Catch-22, once Ohio went over a 15% positive rate for COVID-19 tests it automatically went on its own list of states with a travel advisory.

And to be clear, the 15% figure is arbitrary and absurd anyway. The World Health Organization recommends any area with a rate over 5% shut down as many non-essential activities as possible. But that's not how we roll, which is a big reason why we're in the mess we're in.

Source: News5, Cleveland

Ohio has been added to the Ohio Department of Health’s COVID-19 Travel Advisory map, meaning the state is recommending Ohioans avoid traveling to Ohio, and those entering Ohio after traveling from Ohio are advised to self-quarantine in Ohio for 14 days.

Obviously, outside of The Matrix or a Christopher Nolan movie, this is physically impossible. To be clear, you are free to move about the state, but the ODH recommends staying home except for necessary trips.

The ODH included this statement on this week's travel advisory:

"This is the first week since April where Ohio’s positivity for COVID-19 has increased above 15%. The state has seen record levels of cases, deaths, and hospitalizations in the past week, and all Ohioans can help to limit the spread and impact of this virus. This includes recommendations to stay at home except for necessary trips for supplies, consistent mask-wearing when around others, and frequent hand washing. Together we can help stop the spread of COVID-19."

Ohio was added to its own travel advisory map because, as ODH states, the 7-day rolling average positivity rate for COVID-19 tests in the state rose above 15% for the first time since April this week. Any state with a positivity rate above 15% is put on the map, and the ODH recommends against travel to those states with high positivity.

