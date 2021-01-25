Politics
GOP Legislator Who Questioned COVID-19 'Black Hygiene' Now Leads Health Panel

Ohio State Sen. Stephen Huffman was appointed to chair the committee this month.
Ohio Republicans never cease to amaze, as they name the man who garnered national attention for his asinine statements about “the colored population” disproportionately contracting the coronavirus because of their hygiene to lead their Senate Health Committee. Yeah, he said that.

Source: Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A Republican lawmaker and doctor who questioned whether members of “the colored population” were disproportionately contracting the coronavirus because of their hygiene is drawing new criticism from Black lawmakers after his appointment to lead the state Senate Health Committee.

“Could it just be that African Americans – or the colored population — do not wash their hands as well as other groups? Or wear masks? Or do not socially distance themselves?” state Sen. Stephen Huffman asked a Black health expert in June 11 testimony. “Could that just be the explanation of why there’s a higher incidence?”

The comments resulted in calls from Democrats and the ACLU of Ohio for him to resign from the GOP-controlled Senate.

Huffman, of Tipp City, was appointed last week by Senate President Matt Huffman, his cousin, to chair the committee even after he was fired from his job as a Dayton-area emergency room physician for his comments.

