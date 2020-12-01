Ohio Republicans Trying To Impeach Mike DeWine Over COVID-19 Measures

This bunch of morons has been threatening this for three months now and on Monday they finally filed their articles of impeachment for imposing measures on Ohio to deal with the pandemic. Since his party has been taken over by lunatics, DeWine's hands have been somewhat tied dealing with them and the real need to take concrete measures that will keep Ohio's hospitals from being overwhelmed and ultimately save lives. Initially quite good, since then concessions to the lunatic fringe have made DeWine's efforts half-assed at best and Ohio is now suffering the worst outbreak of the pandemic so far, last week recording over 10,000 cases in one day and 156 deaths. But rather than the reality that Ohio did too little, DeWine is being charged with “mismanagement, malfeasance, abuse of power and other crimes.”

Their stunt won't go too far, but the fact that it's a real thing at all is more debasement of the political process. (A majority of the state House of Representatives would need to approve the resolution, and two-thirds of the state Senate would then need to vote to convict.) DeWine said as much at his news conference yesterday.

“At some point, this foolishness has got to stop,” DeWine said during a news conference, during which he appeared beside a group of nurses. “I’m not talking about most Ohioans — just a small number of people who for whatever reason just continue to think and act this is some big joke and this is all some fantasy.”

Source: Washington Post

A group of four Republican state lawmakers filed a dozen articles of impeachment against DeWine on Monday, saying the governor violated state and federal laws by requiring face masks in public and ordering some businesses to close. “Rather than hearing the cries of Ohioans, Gov. DeWine continues to stifle those cries by finding more inventive ways to use masks to muffle the voices of the people,” state Rep. John Becker (R) said in a statement. But with the pandemic having killed more than 267,000 people across the country and at least 6,429 in Ohio, DeWine brushed off their efforts and urged the lawmakers to focus on those suffering from or fighting covid-19 on the front lines. “There’s a small number of people out there making a lot of noise,” he said during a news conference Monday. “I just wish they’d go spend some time talking to somebody who suffered through this.”