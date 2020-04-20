Man Who Called Ohio's Lockdown Order 'Bullshit' Has Succumbed To COVID-19

In March, John McDaniel called Ohio's shutdown order of non-essential businesses "madness." A few days ago he died.

Now, we don't know the circumstances of how Mr. McDaniel contracted the virus, nor do we know if he took foolish and unnecessary risks. But we do know what he thought of the measures put in place to keep him and the rest of the public as safe as possible. And we all know people who have similar opinions to those that McDaniel expressed on social media. If there's any good to come from his death, let it be that people take those measures more seriously. They're there for a reason.

Source: Marion Star

MARION — A Marion County man diagnosed with the coronavirus in late March has died.

OhioHealth officials confirmed Thursday that John W. McDaniel, 60, Marion, died at 1:34 p.m. on Wednesday, April 15 at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus. He was receiving treatment for the COVID-19 virus at Riverside when he passed away.

McDaniel is survived by his wife and children. He was the president of the O&M Company in Marion.

Marion Public Health confirmed that the county had its first confirmed COVID-19 related death, but did not disclose the deceased's identity.

“On behalf of the entire Marion County community, we express our deepest sympathies to his family and friends,” Marion Public Health Commissioner Traci Kinsler said in a press release issued Wednesday. “Our thoughts go out to the Marion County community, as well as all Ohioans, and those across the world battling this illness and the families of everyone affected by this pandemic.”