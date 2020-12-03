Politics
Read time: 1 minute
comments

CA Megachurch Pastor Who Held Services Despite Pandemic Has Died From COVID

Bob Bryant, 58, a pastor at the Water of Life Community Church in Fontana, died just a week after testing positive.
By Ed Scarce
CA Megachurch Pastor Who Held Services Despite Pandemic Has Died From COVID
Image from: Instagram

The 26,000 strong congregation went to outside services during the summer months but went back inside on October 31, though used social distancing and masks. It still wasn't enough.

Source: Daily Mail

A pastor at a California megachurch which continued to hold services throughout the pandemic has died from COVID-19 complications a week after being hospitalized.

Bob Bryant, 58, a pastor at the Water of Life Community Church in Fontana, fell ill with coronavirus symptoms while on vacation, according to the Daily Bulletin. He tested positive, as did his wife and their son, on November 22.

Bryant, who had diabetes and high blood pressure, became severely ill and was hospitalized within hours of his diagnosis. He suffered a heart attack and contracted pneumonia before passing away on Monday.

The family claim they do not know where Bryant became infected and that he had always been careful because of his underlying health conditions.

The megachurch, which continued to welcome hundreds to services despite the ever rising cases in California, has said it will continue to hold services with social distancing despite Bryant's death.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team