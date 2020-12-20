Politics
Romney Calls Trump's Coup Attempt 'Sad' And 'Embarrassing,' But Refuses To Do Anything About It

Utah Sen. Mitt Romney called Trump's coup attempt "sad" and "embarrassing" but offered no suggestions as to what he and his fellow Senate Republicans should be doing about it.
The press loves to paint Sen. Mitt Romney as one of the few Republicans willing to stand up to Trump, but as this interview with CNN's Jake Tapper this Sunday made apparent, he's all talk and no action when it comes to actually reigning Trump in and being willing to put a stop to his dangerous anti-Democratic behavior.

Here's Romney ignoring the question on what he and his fellow Senate Republicans should do about Trump's attempted military coup, and pretending that Trump deserves an ounce of credit for his response to this deadly pandemic, or the rollout of the vaccines.

TAPPER: President Trump held a meeting on Friday in which he reportedly discussed with his disgraced former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn this deranged idea, to declare Martial law, to force new elections in states that Biden lost. They also have discussed appointing conspiracy theorist Sidney Powell as a special counsel to investigate her baseless claims of election fraud, and also issuing an executive order to seize voting machines.

This is, needless to say, quite alarming and scary to a lot of people. What's your response? What will Senate Republicans do to make sure none of this madness happens?

ROMNEY: Well it’s not going to happen. That’s going nowhere, and I understand the president is casting about trying to find some way to have a different result than the one that was delivered by the American people.

But it’s really sad in a lot of respects and embarrassing because the president could, right now, be writing the last chapter of this administration with a victory lap with regards to the vaccine. After all, he pushed aggressively to get the vaccine developed and distributed. That’s happening on a quick timeframe.

He could be going out championing this extraordinary success and instead, he's leaving Washington with a whole series of conspiracy theories and things that are so nutty and loopy, that people are shaking their head wondering, what in the world has gotten into this man? And I think that's unfortunate because he has more accomplishments than this last chapter suggests he's going to be known for.

He's going to be known as one of the worst presidents in our history, and rightfully so, aided and abetted by the likes of Romney and his fellow spineless enablers.

