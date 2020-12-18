Tucker Carlson Bashes COVID Vaccines Because Social Media Will Censor Conspiracy Theories

Fox News Tucker Carlson opened the show with a long diatribe attacking social media companies and Dr. Fauci for being too glitzy and trying to suppress any questions about the effectiveness of the coronavirus vaccines.

But what he's really angry about is the suppression of crazed conspiracy theories coming from the anti-vaxers and QAnon that social media companies are trying to stamp out.

"All it all seems a bit much and feels false and it is it's too slick."

"This is patronizing, stop with the slogans," Carlson said.

"A lot of famous people say so, he said. "Just the other day the guy that played Gandalf in the Lord of the Rings series got the vaccine. 'It's a very special day' the Gandalf actor told Reuters."

The Gandalf guy he bashed is Sir Ian McClellan, a highly distinguished actor and award winner who was knighted by the Queen.

"In this country we control our own bodies they're always telling us". (He's suddenly on board with the pro-choice movement)

"But no, suddenly the rules have changed. On the question of the corona vaccine, our leaders are definitely not pro-choice. Their viewer are do as you're told and don't complain. No uncomfortable questions. those aren't suggestions those are rules and Silicon Valley plans to enforce them."

Carlson then launched into an antisocial media rant linking Twitter and Facebook's attempts to stop conspiracy theories being promoted on their platforms which suddenly is used in his brain to censor and the vaccines

"Among other things Twitter is censoring any claim this vaccine might be used to control population."

Carlson sounds just like Alex Jones.

Carlson's also upset that Facebook is helping build demand for the vaccinations and looking out for misinformation.

Carlson's hates Dr. Fauci because he stood in Trump's way to fully implement the insane heard immunity plot.

Tucker forgets that Americans have been locked in their homes for almost 10 months and are seriously ecstatic that vaccines are being developed and shipped.

Carlson makes it seems like Dr. Fauci and the FDA aren't bothering to make sure it's safe so it's up to the anti-VAX is to do it for you. His efforts are making you afraid to take the vaccines.