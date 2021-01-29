Politics
Read time: 2 minutes
comments

After Halting Trades Yesterday, Robinhood Allows GameStop Trading To Resume

In other words, it's not over yet.
By Susie Madrak
2 hours ago by Susie Madrak
Views:

So it kind of sounds like the same systemic flaws in our "too big to fail" financial system that were there back in 2008 are still there. (Can you say "liquidity"?) And it's rare that Wall Street is so desperate, they'll come right out and demonstrate the rigged nature of the game.

Yesterday, Merrill Lynch, Robinhood, and Ameritrade all stopped customers from buying GameStop and AMC shares yesterday -- although you were allowed to sell. This morning, they've cautiously allowed extremely limited trading to resume (if you own less than five GameStop shares).
.

And as happens whenever Reddit is involved, rumors were flying and their day traders were practically hysterical. Upon learning that SEC enforcement was rumored to be asking Robinhood for customer trading data, social media lit up with "they're coming for us!" But from what I can tell, the concern is over the huge amounts of money the institutional investors moved into the Reddit stocks.

It was also a big shock to some Robinhood users to get messages that shares of the stock they were holding onto were sold without their agreement to stabilize the market. (A dig into the fine print shows they reserve that right. Not necessarily a bad thing, under some circumstances. But was this really a case of market stability -- or Robinhood cashflow issues?)

For what it's worth, I don't see this happening. Too much public outrage at prosecuting day traders for what hedge funds do all the time. And certainly, politicians feel the same way:

Much more to come, I assume. Hopefully it results in some ordinary people getting some degree of financial security out of all this drama.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $21 for 2021? Please consider a one-time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team