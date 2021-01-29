After Halting Trades Yesterday, Robinhood Allows GameStop Trading To Resume

So it kind of sounds like the same systemic flaws in our "too big to fail" financial system that were there back in 2008 are still there. (Can you say "liquidity"?) And it's rare that Wall Street is so desperate, they'll come right out and demonstrate the rigged nature of the game.

Yesterday, Merrill Lynch, Robinhood, and Ameritrade all stopped customers from buying GameStop and AMC shares yesterday -- although you were allowed to sell. This morning, they've cautiously allowed extremely limited trading to resume (if you own less than five GameStop shares).

GameStop shares doubled in premarket trading on Friday, the latest wild price swing spurred by small investors. The company’s shares have reached as high as $483 and fallen as low as $61 this week. https://t.co/c9eIddGlR9 — The New York Times (@nytimes) January 29, 2021

And as happens whenever Reddit is involved, rumors were flying and their day traders were practically hysterical. Upon learning that SEC enforcement was rumored to be asking Robinhood for customer trading data, social media lit up with "they're coming for us!" But from what I can tell, the concern is over the huge amounts of money the institutional investors moved into the Reddit stocks.

It was also a big shock to some Robinhood users to get messages that shares of the stock they were holding onto were sold without their agreement to stabilize the market. (A dig into the fine print shows they reserve that right. Not necessarily a bad thing, under some circumstances. But was this really a case of market stability -- or Robinhood cashflow issues?)

Robinhood raises $1 billion and taps credit lines to make trading of GameStop available to customers https://t.co/5JTXUobHmW — CNBC (@CNBC) January 29, 2021

Regulatory sources say SEC eyeing market manipulation case in Robinhood-Reddit-GameStop stock frenzy @CGasparino https://t.co/MUeG0dwaeh#ClamanCountdown — Liz Claman (@LizClaman) January 28, 2021

For what it's worth, I don't see this happening. Too much public outrage at prosecuting day traders for what hedge funds do all the time. And certainly, politicians feel the same way:

It is not appropriate for Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev to protect investors who shorted GameStop. Why would @RobinhoodApp help investors who thought the stock would fall & hurt investors who thought the stock would rise? @SEC_Enforcement should investigate Robinhood’s rigged actions. https://t.co/WxlavMP9ao — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) January 29, 2021

The stock market isn’t our economy – it’s a giant casino and playground for billionaires. The SEC needs to clean it up – and Congress needs to do more for working families barely hanging on by their fingernails. pic.twitter.com/3dR7CaktNr — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) January 29, 2021

BREAKING: Senate Banking Committee to hold hearing amid GameStop frenzy, says Senator Sherrod Brown, the incoming committee chairmanhttps://t.co/8qlrdNu2Lu — Emma Kinery (@EmmaKinery) January 28, 2021

Much more to come, I assume. Hopefully it results in some ordinary people getting some degree of financial security out of all this drama.

.@HayesBrown: Reddit is winning with GameStop, but Wall Street is winning the long game. https://t.co/1inOgsCR5R — MSNBC (@MSNBC) January 29, 2021

This is the best explanation of the GameStop situation I’ve seen pic.twitter.com/hbJGtrqCZK — grant 🧔🏻 (@urdadssidepiece) January 28, 2021

GameStop phenomenon spreads to Malaysian glove stocks #jakpost https://t.co/rWbDEXWbX7 — The Jakarta Post (@jakpost) January 29, 2021

"The Redditors aren't cheating, they're joining a party Wall Street insiders have been enjoying for years."



Comedian and former "Daily Show" host Jon Stewart is finally on Twitter, and his first tweet was about the GameStop-Reddit mayhem on Wall Street. https://t.co/gYS1tTVjKa — CNN (@CNN) January 29, 2021

'GameStop effect': The clash between retail traders and Wall Street professionals that sparked roller coaster rides in the shares of GameStop may pose a risk to dozens of other stocks and potentially create a headache for the broader market, analysts said https://t.co/eUrtcKJoaA — Reuters (@Reuters) January 29, 2021