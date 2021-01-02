Corrupt Texas AG Paxton Sues Austin Over Lockdowns As Texas Shatters Daily COVID Case Record

This is how corrupt Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is spending his time when he's not busy trying to destroy what's left of our democracy in America. As Texas shatters their daily coronavirus case record with a tally of nearly 27 thousand, Paxton is busy suing Austin Mayor Steve Adler over coronavirus lockdowns:

On Wednesday afternoon, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton threatened Austin Mayor Steve Adler with legal action if the city’s new order placing restrictions on restaurant operations over the New Year weren’t pulled back.

And on Wednesday evening, Paxton did it.

The order stops dine-in and beverage services at restaurants and bars beginning at 10:30 p.m. and 6 a.m. from Dec. 31 through Sunday, Jan. 3. The city is strongly encouraging restaurants to offer only drive-thru, curbside pick-up, take-out or delivery services between 6 a.m. and 10:30 p.m.

But Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says Austin doesn’t have the authority to do this.

Immediately after Adler — along with Travis County Judge Andy Brown and Austin’s top physician, Dr. Mark Escott — made the announcement, Abbott slammed the order, tweeting: “This shutdown order by Austin isn’t allowed. Period. My executive order stops cities like Austin from arbitrarily shutting down businesses. The city has a responsibility to enforce existing orders, not make new ones.”

Now, Paxton is taking action, with the promise to move even further.

In a letter on Wednesday, Paxton said the order violates Abbott’s previous mandates and directed both Adler and Brown to rescind or modify the order.

Paxton offered a time slot Wednesday afternoon for the group to meet to continue to discussions, otherwise, he warned, “I, on behalf of the State of Texas, will take legal action against you.”

Then, on Wednesday evening, the AG’s Office announced he filed a petition for temporary injunction and temporary restraining order in Travis County to stop the order’s enforcement.