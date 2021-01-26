Facing $1.3B Lawsuit, Guiliani Doubles Down On Dominion Lies

That whole "a person who serves as his own lawyer has a fool for a client" thing...

If Rudy had an actual lawyer representing him, that lawyer might advise him to SHUT UP about Dominion voting machines.

Because, like, they're suing you for $1.3 billion dollars, Rudy. And they can hear you on the radio!

Media Matters clipped it!

From the January 25, 2021 edition of WABC's Chat with the Mayor RUDY GIULIANI (HOST): I haven't been hiding anything. You're the ones who have been hiding the machines. You won't show anybody a single machine. I've already gotten to see 22, and they look real bad, the 22 that we've seen. I'm dying to see the rest so come on, come on guys, you gave us what we've been looking for for a long time, and I don't know how many people you've sued and I know why you're doing it. $1.3 billion -- like really, $1.3 billion? What do you think I am, some kind of jackass? That's intended to frighten me. You want to frighten me. You want to scare me, like you have some of these companies and stations that have gone ahead and kissed your you-know-what. Because they're afraid of you. Well I tell you I'm a crazy guy, I really am, I'm just really crazy. So not only haven't you scared me, you've actually given me something that I couldn't get through the censorship that's been set up so nobody can see your machines.

Yes, Rudy, you're a jackass. Keep digging, you'll wind up on the other side of that Dominion lawsuit sooner than you think!